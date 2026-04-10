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Army chief explains how timing for Operation Sindoor strikes was chosen, mentions Namaz factor

“We ensured that we would not act at a time when people on the other side might be offering Namaz at the terrorist camps,” Army chief Upendra Dwivedi said.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 03:53 pm IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
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India’s Operation Sindoor was planned and executed not only with precision but also with carefully considered timing, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi said, revealing that the armed forces deliberately avoided striking terror hubs during prayer hours.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addresses a session on 'Visualisation of MDO' during the 'Ran Samwad 2026', in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (PTI)

“When we were preparing to strike these targets, the timing could have been 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock — at any hour,” he said, explaining the operational flexibility. However, he added that the forces deliberately held back at certain times.

“We ensured that we would not act at a time when people on the other side might be offering Namaz at the terrorist camps,” he said.

Dwivedi summed up the approach by saying: “sabka malik ek hai (There is one God for all). That is why we chose a time when we knew such prayers were not taking place.”

On Thursday, Dwivedi further described the operation as a turning point in India’s military evolution.

He was speaking at the ‘Ran Samvad’ forum in Bengaluru, when he said, “Operation Sindoor was India's most powerful tool of progression towards domain jointness. But we need to achieve domain integration and fusion," reported news agency PTI.

The Army chief also pointed to the growing importance of non-kinetic operations, adding that a significant portion of the effort went beyond the battlefield.

“15 per cent of our effort was on managing the disinformation campaign,” he said, highlighting the parallel information war that accompanied the military action.

Post-operation, the Army has moved to strengthen its capabilities in this space, including setting up an information warfare organisation and a psychological defence division, he added.

However, Dwivedi cautioned that challenges persist, particularly in synchronising actions across strategic, operational and tactical levels.

“These are typically below the conventional military threshold, with the goal to exploit adversary vulnerability,” he noted, warning that such grey-zone tactics are becoming increasingly central in modern conflicts.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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