india news

Army chief visits Jaisalmer military station to take stock of preparedness

The commanding officer of the Konark Corps and other formation commanders briefed General MM Naravane at Jaisalmer about their capabilities and preparedness. The general also interacted with the troops stationed at Jaisalmer
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane during his visit to Jaisalmer military station on Thursday. (PTI)

India’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane visited the Jaisalmer military station in Rajasthan on Thursday to take stock of the “operational situation and preparedness” of the army. He also reviewed a firing drill, in which many indigenously built artillery guns were used.

“The COAS, accompanied by Lieutenant General JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command, then proceeded to the Pokharan Field Firing Ranges where he witnessed the firing of various artillery guns, including equipment which is under development by indigenous manufacturers,” the defence ministry said.

Among the guns that were a part of the firing drill to review weaponry capabilities of army, the COAS reviewed Sharang, M-777 ultra-light Howitzer, Bofors, and Dhanush artillery guns, many of which have been indigenously built.

The ministry added that the commanding officer of the Konark Corps and other formation commanders briefed Naravane at Jaisalmer about their capabilities and preparedness. The general also interacted with the troops stationed at Jaisalmer and urged them to “maintain high standards of training and professionalism.”

The COAS also lauded the troops for helping civilian authorities combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the COAS’s visit to Pokhran firing field and Jaisalmer military station comes ahead of a joint army exercise Indra which is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to 15 in Russia between the armies of India and Russia.

The preparations for the exercise Indra have already begun at the Pokhran field firing range. A troupe of 250 personnel, including Konark Corps and personnel from the navy and air force, will be participating in the exercise in Russia.

