Army Day 2022: World's largest Khadi national flag to be displayed in Jaisalmer today
india news

Army Day 2022: World's largest Khadi national flag to be displayed in Jaisalmer today

Army Day 2022: This will be the fifth public display of the ‘Monumental National Flag,’ the MSME ministry said in a statement.
World's largest Khadi national flag was unveiled on Gandhi Jayanti last year in Leh.
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

On the occasion of 74th Army Day, which is being observed on Saturday, the ‘Monumental National Flag’, the world's largest national flag made from Khadi, will be displayed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, as informed by the Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises a day ago.

Also Read | ‘Words cannot do justice’: PM Modi wishes soldiers, their families on Army Day

The Khadi tricolour will be displayed along the India-Pakistan border at Longewala, in the western part of Jaisalmer district. Longewala was the site of the iconic Battle of Longewala in 1971, which was fought during that year's war between the two neighbours.

This public display in Longewala, the MSME ministry noted, will be the fifth such show of the flag, which was inaugurated in Leh last year on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. “Its second public display was on 8th October 2021 at the Hindon airbase on Air Force Day. The third was at the Red Fort on October 21, when the nation completed 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations. On December 4, it was displayed near the Gateway of India on Navy Day,” the ministry elaborated.

On the flag's dimensions, the statement said it is 225 feet long, 150 feet wide and weighs around 1400 kilogram, while the Ashoka Chakra in the centre has a diameter of 30 feet.

Giving further information, it added that the ‘Monumental National Flag’ is a creation of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to mark the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate India's 75 years of independence from the British rule.

“70 Khadi artisans took 49 days to prepare the flag, the making of which created nearly 3500 man hours of extra work for Khadi artisans and allied workers. A whopping 4500 meters of hand-spun, hand-woven Khadi cotton bunting has been used in making the flag which covers the total area of 33, 750 square feet,” the MSME ministry detailed.

 

