Army foils major infiltration bid along international border in Jammu’s Akhnoor

The Indian Army on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, foiled a major infiltration bid along the international border (IB) at Khour in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector, Nagrota-based White Knight Corps informed through a social media post. (Representative Photo)

According to the army unit, a suspected move of four terrorists was seen through surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23, after which the army responded. The terrorists were seen dragging one body back across the IB, they said.

“Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in Rajouri and Poonch districts since Friday night in view of the ongoing search operations to neutralise the attackers of the Surankote ambush.

On Friday evening, three men were found dead under suspicious circumstances near the site of an ambush by terrorists on army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, leaving four soldiers dead and two injured the previous day.

The deceased were identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), all residents of Topa Peer village of Bafliaz.

Repeated calls and messages to Poonch deputy commissioner Choudhary Mohammad Yasin and senior superintendent of police, Poonch, Vinay Kumar remained unanswered. Following reports of deaths, both the officials had reached Bafliaz.

Three to four heavily armed terrorists targeted an army SUR (gipsy) and a one-ton truck late Thursday afternoon, killing four soldiers and injuring three.

The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri. The army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists.

The ambush came weeks after a major gunfight in the Dharmsal belt of Bajimaal forest area in nearby Rajouri district that had left five army personnel, including two captains, dead last month.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the Poonch terror ambush.

A massive search operation is underway in the dense forests to track down the terrorists.