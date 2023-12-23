Surankote terror ambush; NIA visits site, initiates probe, 4 suspects detained for questioning

Close on the heels of a terror ambush in Poonch’s Surankote on Thursday in which four soldiers were killed and three others injured, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer, GOC of the Nagrota-based 16 Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and J&K director general of police (DGP) RR Swain visited the site and assessed the situation. Army personnel during a cordon and search operation, a day after two army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists, in Poonch district on Friday. (PTI)

“Headed by a DIG rank officer, the NIA team also had a superintendent of police (SP) and three other officials, who were briefed about the attack. The NIA team assessed the site and also collected some circumstantial evidence,” said a senior police officer.

A senior army officer said, “The GOC of the White Knight Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited the site on Friday morning and took stock of the situation. He was also briefed about the ongoing cordon and search operation to track down the attackers.”

The GOC is personally monitoring the operation to neutralise the attackers, he added.

With first light on Friday, the army intensified its cordon and search operation in the jungles of Dhatyar Morh and adjoining forest areas in Dera Ki Gali.

Helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to track-down the terrorists responsible for the ambush. Additional troops have also joined the search operations.

“Around nine suspects have also been picked up for questioning,” said the officer, who felt that an ambush was not possible without local support.

The terrorists, who were provided logistics by the local support, had conducted recce of the area around two months ago and deliberately chose Dhatyar Morh.

“The terrorists chose a sharp bend on the road at Dhatyar Morh on Bafliaz-Thannamandi road where vehicles slow down. Once the two vehicles were within their range, they fired indiscriminately,” said the police officer.

The Thannamandi-Bafliaz road that connects Rajouri with Poonch has also been closed for vehicular traffic and the commuters have been asked to switch over to Bhimber Gali road.

It is believed that three to four terrorists, armed with US made M-4 carbines and AK-47 assault rifles, ambushed the two army vehicles, an SUV (Gypsy) and a one-ton vehicle around 3.45 pm on Thursday.

Former DGP Dr SP Vaid said, “Poonch attack on Army vehicles is well planned concerted effort by Pakistan establishment terrorists to change the narrative of improvement in situation in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article370”.

The White Knight Corps on Friday morning paid respects to the fallen soldiers on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

“#IndianArmy and #Whiteknight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in #Surankote on 21 Dec 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” it posted on ‘X’.

Since then the Army hasn’t yet issued any official statement.

While intelligence sources have put the death toll to seven and injuries to 11 others, a senior army officer in 16 Corps said that four soldiers were killed in action and three were injured.

People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack on social sites.

After the attack PAFF has also released two images on the social sites.

In one image, a soldier could be seen lying dead near the army Gypsy.

Thursday’s attack at Dhatyar Morh was similar to what unfolded on April 20 at Tota Gali in Poonch district when armed terrorists had sprayed bullets on an army truck killing five soldiers.

It was also the seventh attack against the Army since October 2021 in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, In the seven attacks, 34 army personnel have lost their lives, including two captains and two JCOs.

Rajouri and Poonch districts are spread over 4,304 sq kms of hilly terrain with LoC meandering along them.