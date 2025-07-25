Army jawan killed, 2 others injured in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

An Army jawan was killed and two others were injured in a landmine blast on Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The incident took place when the Army soldier was on an area domination patrol in general area of Krishna Ghati brigade. (PTI)

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps took to X to condole the loss of the soldier and said, "#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of #Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Line of Control witnessed major cross-border shelling during Operation Sindoor as Pakistan attempted to launch a retaliatory military action against India.

Last month, army forces opened fire after noticing suspicious movement in a forward area near the LoC in the Rajouri district. Security forces had also conducted searches at more than a dozen places, including in Poonch, Samba, and Kathua districts.

Officials said that soldiers detected the suspicious movement of three to four people under thick foliage in the Chingus area of Rajouri's Kiri sector during the morning hours.

Following this, the troops fired more than two dozen rounds and simultaneously conducted a search operation and deployed drones. However, no trace of the suspected people was found.

Special operations group of local police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles launched search operations in different areas of Poonch's Surankote and Mendhar regions.

Operations were also conducted in Sari, Ustan, Pathankhor, Lohar Mohalla, Chandimarh, Phagal, Hari top and Kaagwali in Surankote, Limba, and Ucchad and Kallar-Gursai in Mendhar, but no one was arrested, officials said.

Security deployment has been heavy in the valley in view of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

Earlier this week, the Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level joint meeting to review security arrangements for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The 13-day-long 'Budha Amarnath' pilgrimage in Poonch will begin on July 28 from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu and conclude on August 9.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP Javaid Gillani, IGP Bhimsen Tuti, and IG CRPF Gopal K Rao visited the district police lines in Poonch and held a joint security review with officers of Rajouri and Poonch for the upcoming yatra, officials said.