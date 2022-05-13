Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Army needs 1,200 ‘protected mobility vehicles’
india news

Army needs 1,200 ‘protected mobility vehicles’

The army, in a request for information issued on Thursday, has spelt out the operational characteristics of the vehicles it needs for high-altitude areas.
The protected mobility vehicles should optimally function in temperatures ranging from 40˚C to minus 15˚C.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry plans to equip the Indian Army with protected mobility vehicles (PMV) for use in high-altitude areas, above 4000 metre, officials familiar with the matter said. The army needs similar vehicles for other areas too.

In a request for information issued on Thursday, the army spelt out the operational characteristics of the vehicles it needs for high altitude with details such as ballistic protection, payload capacity, speed, operating temperature, firing ports and operating altitude.

The army plans to buy 500 such vehicles for high altitude.

The PMVs will have to be a wheeled, 4x4 drive mode vehicle with automatic transmission, and a minimum seating capacity of 10 soldiers excluding driver and co-driver - all with combat loads not less than 30 kg.

The RFI said the PMV should optimally function in temperatures ranging from 40˚C to minus 15˚C. The army also requires standard PMVs for deployment at heights less than 4,000 metre. In another RFI, the army said it needs 700 such vehicles.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP