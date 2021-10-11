Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Army officer, 4 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Poonch
india news

Army officer, 4 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Poonch

During a cordon-and-search operation initiated by the army the insurgents opened fire on its personnel inflicting critical injuries to the four soldiers and the army officer 
Army officials also told reporters that they have received information about the presence of a group of heavily armed terrorists in Chamrer forest (File Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a gunfight during an anti-insurgency operation with terrorists in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said. Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told reporters that the anti-insurgency operation was launched early on Monday morning in a village in Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) area in Surankote after the army received intelligence input about the presence of terrorists.

Anand said during the cordon-and-search operation initiated by the army the insurgents opened fire on its personnel inflicting critical injuries to the four soldiers and the JCO. An encounter was launched after that and which is currently underway, he added. All the five army personnel succumbed to their injuries later. "Based on intelligence inputs, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of the Poonch district of J-K today morning. The encounter with terrorists is going on," Anand said earlier.

Also Read: 2 terrorists killed in separate ops in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, Anantnag

Army officials also told reporters that they have received information about the presence of a group of heavily armed terrorists in Chamrer forest after they managed to sneak in from across the Line of Control (LoC). The army rushed reinforcements to the area to plug all escape routes so the terrorists could be apprehended.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu kashmir news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NCRB says over 99% crimes registered in 2020 under POCSO Act were against girls

National Conference leaders Devendra Singh Rana, Surjeet Salathia join BJP

Indian Army’s JCO, 4 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu

Devender Rana, Surjit Salathia join BJP day after quitting National Conference
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP