Army officer develops 'microcopter' for tracking terrorists inside buildings

The microcopter has been developed by Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) northwest of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)(AP)

An Indian Army officer has indigenously developed a 'microcopter' which can be used by the Army to carry out surveillance inside a building or room in which terrorists are hiding.

The microcopter has been developed by Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy.

The trials of the microcomputer have been successfully carried out by a Para Special Forces battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and further improvements are being carried out on the micro drone.

Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders. The vertical take off and landing drone has the capability to fly for two hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 metres, according to Mohit Bansal, Idea Forge. The firm had also developed the Netra drone a few years ago with DRDO.

These were displayed at an event to showcase the internal innovation by the Indian army in Delhi.

