Army organises cycle rally to commemorate heroes of 1971 war

On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Strike One, or 1 Corps of the Indian Army, organised a commemorative rally of 75 cyclists from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to the National War Memorial in Delhi. The cyclists were flagged off from Meerut by Brigadier Sudhir Thakur, Commander, Strike 1 Sappers.

“The cyclists carrying banners paid homage to our martyrs and also spread the message of Swachh Bharat (Clean India). The cyclists from Strike 1 Sappers reached the National War Memorial after covering a distance of 75 kms from Meerut on 29 Sep 2021,” read an official statement.

The flagging in at the National War Memorial was done by Major General Anand Saxena, Chief of Staff, Strike 1. To honour the martyrs and to pay obeisance to heroes for their “selfless sacrifices” wreaths were laid on behalf of all ranks of Strike 1.

The occasion was graced by many of the war veterans of the 1971 war, Mukesh Khetrapal, brother of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, Pram Vir Chakra (PVC) (P), Colonel VN Thapar, father of Captain Vijyant Thapar, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) VrC(P).

In December 1971, the Indian armed forces secured victory over the Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military surrender after the second world war. The nation is therefore celebrating 50 years of the India-Pak war, also called ‘Swarmim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events are planned across the nation by Strike 1 to celebrate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh.