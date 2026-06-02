...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Army passing-out parade in Nashik ends with Captain down on one knee, a surprise marriage proposal | Watch

The passing out parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School ended with a surprise proposal by Captain Bharat Bhardwaj to his partner.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 05:10 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The passing-out parade at an aviation school in Nashik got an emotional twist on Tuesday as an Indian Army Captain asked his partner for marriage.

The incident went viral on social media, with users calling it a “wholesome moment”.(X/ @ANI)

The parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) ended with a surprise proposal by Captain Bharat Bhardwaj to his partner. In the video of the moment, shared by news agency ANI, Captain Bhardwaj can be seen getting down on one knee while in his uniform, with his partner hugging him as he gets up.

Following the proposal, Captain Bhardwaj said he “wanted to make this day memorable”, given that everyone enrolled at CAATS had become pilots or instructors.

“We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today,” he said, adding that it was a “big day” for his family too.

Bhardwaj said he had known his partner for five years. “I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her…I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea,” he told ANI news agency.

The proposal was similar to another marriage proposal by a 25-year-old Army cadet after his graduation six years ago. Thakur Chandresh Singh, after he became an officer of the Rajputana Rifles following training from the Officer Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, proposed to his partner in 2018. The photograph of the proposal was shared on social media and went viral, with wishes social media users congratulating the couple and showing support for the gesture.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

nda army parade
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Army passing-out parade in Nashik ends with Captain down on one knee, a surprise marriage proposal | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.