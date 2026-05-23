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Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes near Leh; Major general among 3 injured

Officials said all three occupants walked away with minor injuries, calling the incident no less than a miracle.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Rahul Singh
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Three army officers had a narrow escape after their Cheetah helicopter crashed in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An Army chopper crashed In Ladakh.(PTI)

The incident occurred on Wednesday but was reported on Friday.

A lieutenant colonel and a major were piloting the single-engine chopper and their passenger was Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding of 3 Infantry Division, HT has learnt.

It was a ‘miracle’

Officials said all three occupants walked away with minor injuries, calling the incident no less than a miracle and adding that a probe into what caused the crash was underway.

Cheetah and Chetak choppers

Officials, meanwhile, said the Indian Army will begin to phase out its ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in a year or two, and replace them with new light utility helicopters over the next eight to 10 years.

 
leh indian army ladakh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes near Leh; Major general among 3 injured
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