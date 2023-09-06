Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Arun Kumar Sinha, SPG chief responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away

Arun Kumar Sinha, SPG chief responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away

ByHT News Desk
Sep 06, 2023 11:14 AM IST

The top security official of PM Modi passes away after brief illness.

Director of Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India, Arun Kumar Sinha on Wednesday passed away after brief illness. He was 61.

SPG chief with PM Modi

A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha was the additional director general of police (special service and traffic) in the state before he was made the head SPG, a position that remained vacant for around 15 months before his joining.

Sinha was re-employed as DG (SPG) a day before his scheduled superannuation on May 31 this year, after the Appointments Committee (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal. As a temporary upgradation, ACC had cleared an extension of his service last year.

Established in 1985, the SPG is an elite force that is specially tasked to provide protection to country's current and former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. It was formed in the wake of former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
prime minister of india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP