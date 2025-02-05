Arunachal Christian body to protest implementation of Freedom of Religion Act

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), a state-based religious organisation, has announced a series of statewide protests from February 10 to 17 against the state government’s decision to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, terming it “unconstitutional” and an “infringement” on religious rights. According to the 2011 Census, Christians make up a significant 30.26% of Arunachal Pradesh’s population (AFP Photo)

The legislation, enacted 46 years ago during the tenure of former chief minister P K Thungon, seeks to prohibit forced conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. It prescribes penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment and fines up to ₹10,000 for violations.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal press club on Wednesday, ACF president Tarh Miri said the forum has been opposing the Act since its enactment and strongly disapproves the government’s move to enforce it.

As part of the protest, the ACF has declared a statewide week of prayer and fasting from February 10 to 17, urging the Christian community to observe it.

Miri said that no celebrations, including birthdays or picnics, should be held during this period.

A hunger strike, scheduled for February 17 at a tennis court in Itanagar, will be followed by a protest march around the state assembly on March 6, which coincides with the assembly session where discussions on the Act are expected.

Miri added that the forum has sought intervention from the state government and held discussions with member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Alo Libang and chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, but no positive response received so far.

The development follows a directive from the Gauhati High Court, which on September 30 asked the state government to finalise rules under the Freedom of Religion Act within six months.

The directive came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Naharlagun resident Tambo Tamim, who sought the court’s intervention, citing the government’s failure to frame rules even after four decades of the Act being passed.

Chief minister Pema Khandu in December last year said that the state would soon frame rules and implement the dormant Act. “A structured Freedom of Religion Act will play a crucial role in protecting Arunachal’s indigenous faith and culture,” he said while emphasising the significance of the Act in preserving indigenous faith and culture.

Government officials did not comment on the matter and the story will be updated once HT gets a response.

According to the 2011 Census, Christians make up a significant 30.26% of Arunachal Pradesh’s population.