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Arunachal deputy CM Mein hails Subansiri hydropower milestone as 1,000 MW mark achieved

Arunachal deputy CM Mein hails Subansiri hydropower milestone as 1,000 MW mark achieved

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday congratulated NHPC on the successful commissioning of unit 4 of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, stating that the achievement marks a major step towards strengthening India's clean, sustainable and self-reliant energy future.

Arunachal deputy CM Mein hails Subansiri hydropower milestone as 1,000 MW mark achieved

With the commissioning of the 250 MW fourth unit, the total operational capacity of the ambitious project has now reached 1,000 MW, marking another significant milestone in one of India's largest hydropower ventures.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolio, lauded the efforts of engineers, technical experts, workers and all stakeholders associated with the project for their dedication and perseverance.

"Congratulations to NHPC on the successful commissioning of unit 4 of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, raising the project's total operational capacity to 1,000 MW," Mein said in a social media post.

Describing the development as a landmark achievement in the country's renewable energy sector, the deputy chief minister said the project symbolises India's growing commitment towards environmentally sustainable and self-reliant power generation.

The mega hydropower project is considered crucial for strengthening energy security in the Northeast and enhancing the country's renewable energy capacity. Once fully operational, the project is expected to significantly boost power availability across the region while contributing to India's clean energy targets, officials said.

The project, which witnessed years of delay due to environmental and social concerns before construction resumed in 2019, has in recent months achieved several engineering milestones, including the installation of India's heaviest hydro rotor for unit 5 earlier this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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