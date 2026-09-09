Arunachal is crucial in safeguarding nation’s borders: Vice Prez Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday while attending a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly said the state is a “proud guardian” of India’s border and is strategically important in safeguarding India’s frontiers.

He also highlighted the Northeast’s growing importance in India’s development trajectory. (HT Photo)

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“Arunachal Pradesh has immense strategic importance, rich cultural heritage and abundant natural resources, and plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s borders and the security of the rest of the country is closely linked to the protection of the borders by the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

He said Arunachal Pradesh has “boundless potential” and occupies a vital place in India’s unity, security and future.

“Arunachal Pradesh has an important role in India’s future. The state is integral to India’s unity. The development of Arunachal Pradesh is linked to the progress of India,” he said.

He also highlighted the Northeast’s growing importance in India’s development trajectory, recalling that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

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{{^usCountry}} “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy and his description of the eight northeastern states as ‘Ashta Lakshmi’ demonstrate the tremendous potential of the region. The Northeast is emerging as a key driver of the country’s growth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy and his description of the eight northeastern states as ‘Ashta Lakshmi’ demonstrate the tremendous potential of the region. The Northeast is emerging as a key driver of the country’s growth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Vice President said this year’s Union budget allocated more than ₹6,800 crore to the DoNER Ministry.

He said the state, with around 79% forest cover, was endowed with rich biodiversity, forests, rivers and other resources vital to India’s environmental security and climate resilience.

He also noted that the state has emerged as the country’s leading producer of kiwi fruit, while over 100,000 soil health cards have been issued to farmers.

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Radhakrishnan called for collective efforts to build a strong state and a strong India in the spirit of “Rashtra Pratham” (Nation First), while stressing that there could be no “Viksit Bharat” without a “Viksit Arunachal”.

Calling upon legislators to uphold the highest traditions of democracy, he emphasised dialogue, debate and discussion in legislative functioning.

“Debates, discussions, or even disruptions must always lead to a decision. Healthy debate strengthens democracy. Constructive cooperation advances the state and the nation,” he said.