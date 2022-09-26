Arunachal seeks CBI inquiry into APPSC paper leak, cancels all recruitment exams

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to hand over the investigation of the recent leak of question paper of the assistant engineer (civil) examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Since day one, our government has left no stone unturned in unearthing the truth and no one will be spared,” state home minister Bamang Felix said in Itanagar.

“Therefore, for further inquiry into the matter, the state government has decided to hand over the case to CBI for a free, fair, impartial and swift investigation,” he added.

The state authorities have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the leakage of the paper for the recruitment examination. The state’s public recruitment body has also decided to cancel all upcoming recruitment examinations for government departments till further notice.

The question paper of the exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), conducted on August 26 and 27 by the APPSC, was leaked. “The APPSC is considered to be the highest recruitment institution of the state and such kind of corruption in the recruitment process will not be tolerated,” chief minister Pema Khandu said, according to PTI

