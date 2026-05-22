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Arunachal to set up state-level policy think tank: CM

Arunachal to set up state-level policy think tank: CM

Published on: May 22, 2026 12:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the vision of establishing the Institute for Transforming Arunachal Pradesh is steadily taking shape with proactive engagement between NITI Aayog and the state government.

Arunachal to set up state-level policy think tank: CM

He described the initiative as a major step towards evidence-based policymaking and long-term development planning for the frontier state.

In a social media post, Khandu said the proposed institute would serve as a dedicated state-level policy think tank aimed at providing strategic direction and development planning tailored to Arunachal Pradesh's unique geographical, cultural and economic realities.

"For long, we have strongly advocated the need for a dedicated state-level policy think tank that can provide strategic direction, evidence-based policymaking, and long-term developmental planning tailored to Arunachal Pradesh's unique geographical, cultural, and economic realities," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Khandu expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog member Dr Joram Aniya, CEO Nidhi Chhibber and officials associated with the initiative for their commitment towards Arunachal Pradesh's developmental journey.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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