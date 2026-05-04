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    Aruppukkottai,Rajapalayam, Sattur, Sivakasi election results | Live updates

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: May 04, 2026 11:46:01 AM IST

    Live updates on election results for Aruppukkottai, Rajapalayam, Sattur, Sivakasi seats in Tamil Nadu. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

    The 2026 assembly election results come amid an intense political contest in the state. (Image-AI generated)
    The 2026 assembly election results come amid an intense political contest in the state. (Image-AI generated)

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun counting of votes for the 234 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday (May 4), with results following throughout the day. The process of counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots, while EVM counting will begin at 8.30 am. In the 2026 poll battle, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress alliance, led by chief minister MK Stalin, is looking to retain power, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP camp is aiming to take control of the state. Adding a fresh twist to the contest is actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), vying for a remarkable debut. The magic number to form a government in the state is 118, out of 234 total seats. The DMK-led alliance is contesting 164 constituencies, while its ally Congress is in 28 seats. On the other side, the AIADMK is contesting 167 seats, BJP on 27, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on 18, and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK has been allotted 11 seats.

    Constituency nameLead/win candidate and party nameLoss/trail candidate and party nameVotes Margin
    SivakasiKEERTHANA S (TVK) ()1770
    Aruppukkottai () ()-
    RajapalayamTHANGAPANDIAN. S (DMK) ()10090
    SatturAJITH. M (TVK) ()2684
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 04, 2026 11:46:01 AM IST

    Election results in key seats

    At 11:46 AM, KEERTHANA S of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is leading from Sivakasi.
    May 04, 2026 11:43:33 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Tally Update

    Parties TVKNDADMK-INC+OTH
    Tamil Nadu Tally 15545252
    May 04, 2026 11:31:26 AM IST

    Counting of votes started from 8 AM

    Counting of votes for has started from 8 AM. It will be interesting to see if the result is similar to the last elections or we are up for some surprise.
    News India news Aruppukkottai,Rajapalayam, Sattur, Sivakasi election results | Live updates
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