Arvind Kejriwal says Swati Maliwal case has two versions, he wants justice

Arvind Kejriwal spoke up for the first time on the Swati Maliwal assault row and said he wants justice and a fair investigation of the incident as it has two versions. In an interview with news agency PTI, Kejriwal reacted to the raging issue first time since it happened on May 13 creating a massive political storm in Delhi. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal accused Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of slapping and kicking inside the chief minister's residence on May 13 when Swati Maliwal went to visit him. Bibhav has been arrested while the Aam Aadmi Party stood by Bibhav and called Swati Maliwal a BJP's stooge. Arvind Kejriwal spoke about Swati Maliwal assault case, Sunita Kejriwal's political interest. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi minister Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh put forward the party's stand on this issue so far while Kejriwal maintained his silence on the incident involving one of AAP's oldest members. At PTI's interview on Wednesday, Kejriwal said the matter is subjudice and his comment might affect the proceedings but he expects a fair investigation.

"But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also clarified that he was not present at the scene when it purportedly happened.

Kumar is currently in five-day police custody in connection with the case.

Earlier Wednesday, Maliwal alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her.

"Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

"Someone has got the duty of doing press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone's duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me," she added.

On Tuesday, Kumar was taken to Mumbai for the discovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest.

Police suspect Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Kumar's phones and laptop as well as CCTV recordings from Kejriwal's house have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said. As Kumar's police custody is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all evidence related to the case, he said.