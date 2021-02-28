Arvind Kejriwal to address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut. The AAP has already announced that it is contesting the Assembly polls in UP in 2022 and this will be the first major appearance of Kejriwal in the poll-bound state.

The party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is overseeing the preparations for the event, said that the address will begin at 11 am. He also posted a video where Singh talked about the farm laws, which he termed as "three black laws", and said Kejriwal will join the cause of the farmers who are protesting against these laws.

"These farmers were derided and called Andolan-jivis. Today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is coming to join the cause of these Andolnan-jivis. Thousands of farmers from nearby districts in Uttar Pradesh are coming to listen to him," added Singh.





Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he had earlier claimed that people will uproot the Yogi Adityanath government in the next assembly elections and the BJP is scared of it.

Kejriwal had held a detailed discussion with the farmers last Sunday after which the AAP chief said that these "black laws are like death warrant for farmers". "If these laws are implemented, farming will into the hands of a few corporates," Kejriwal had said.

He had announced his plan to visit Meerut for the Kisan Mahapanchayat. "On February 28, a grand 'Kisan Panchayat' is going to take place in Meerut where these laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to the government of India to take back these laws," the Delhi chief minister had said.

Over 40 farmer leaders from Western UP had attended the meeting held at Delhi Assembly premises.

The AAP has also said that it will organise a 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Punjab's Moga district on March 21 in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation. Party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be invited to attend the event, party MP Bhagwant Mann said.

The farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.