IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking a repeal of the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the leaders of the ongoing farmers' agitation on Sunday to discuss the three contentious farm laws passed in September and other issues of concern for the cultivators, an official said. Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking a repeal of the legislation.

"The CM's [chief minister] meeting with the farmer leaders will take place over lunch at the Delhi Assembly on Sunday. The three farm laws and other related concerns will be discussed in the meeting," said the official on condition of anonymity.

In December last, during a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal tore copies of the three farm laws to mark his protest against the controversial legislation even as the assembly passed a resolution tabled by revenue minister Kailash Gahlot demanding that the Central government should repeal the laws immediately.

The Centre has maintained the three laws have been passed for the reform of the agriculture sector. But the protesting farmers fear that the laws will do away with agricultural markets, favour industrialists, affect prices of crops and bring down their income further.

The farmers unions and the Centre have had 11 rounds of talks so far. The Centre has even offered to put the laws on hold for 1.5 years, but the farmers are pushing for repeal of the new agricultural laws.

Replying in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly defended the laws and attacked the opposition for "misleading farmers". The PM again invited farmers for talks.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
KS Eshwarappa also said both Kumarswamy and Siddaramaiah are responsible for destroying their parties. ( Kashif Masood / Hindustan Times )
KS Eshwarappa also said both Kumarswamy and Siddaramaiah are responsible for destroying their parties. ( Kashif Masood / Hindustan Times )
india news

No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Covid-19 vaccination ward in Indira Gandhi hospital in Puducherry, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)
Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Covid-19 vaccination ward in Indira Gandhi hospital in Puducherry, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22

ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The ruling Congress in the UT seemingly slipped from the halfway mark in the 33-member assembly after four MLAs resigned from the cabinet recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters in front of Red Fort during a protest against farm laws on January 26.(REUTERS)
Protesters in front of Red Fort during a protest against farm laws on January 26.(REUTERS)
india news

Write on R-Day 'diabolical violence': Chennai school question paper stokes row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Students were also asked to suggest a few measures to "thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020.(AP photo)
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020.(AP photo)
india news

Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Commission had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of eight persons and over five thousand others falling sick due to leakage of styrene gas in Vizag district of Andhra Pradesh on May 7, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the opposition in the Upper House following the retirement of another veteran Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the opposition in the Upper House following the retirement of another veteran Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during night curfew in Mumbai, early Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during night curfew in Mumbai, early Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
india news

Mumbai Police collect over 31 crore from mask violators in 11 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Wearing masks in public is mandatory and violating this Covid-19 protocol attracts a fine of 200.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The President, Prime minister and many leaders wished Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram for their statehood day on February 20, 2021. (Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP)
The President, Prime minister and many leaders wished Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram for their statehood day on February 20, 2021. (Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP)
india news

Leaders convey wishes as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the two northeastern states of India, received their statehood on February 20, 1987.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel carrying ration items to Pang village (Cut off due to flash floods) traversing through mountainous terrain on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
ITBP personnel carrying ration items to Pang village (Cut off due to flash floods) traversing through mountainous terrain on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand: Researchers arrive to inspect artificial lake over Rishiganga

PTI, Raini
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The team led by USAC Director MPS Bisht and consisting of four scientists each from the Geological Survey of India and Uttarakhand Space Application Centre will try to reach the lake on foot by Saturday evening or Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the private sector should be given full opportunity to become a part of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.(HT_PRINT)
Addressing the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the private sector should be given full opportunity to become a part of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Centre, states need to work closely to boost economic growth: PM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
He said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police detain an activist from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesting against the recent fuel price hike during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 20, 2021.(AFP)
Police detain an activist from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesting against the recent fuel price hike during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 20, 2021.(AFP)
india news

Congress workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The call for half-day bandh has so far evoked mixed response as many shops in Bhopal and elsewhere could be seen functioning as usual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking a repeal of the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister and other members of the finance ministry leave the North Block of the Central Secretariat building in New Delhi, India.(Bloomberg)
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister and other members of the finance ministry leave the North Block of the Central Secretariat building in New Delhi, India.(Bloomberg)
india news

Centre releases 1 lakh crore GST compensation to states since Oct 2020

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:41 PM IST
The ministry on Friday released the 17th weekly instalment of 5,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union Territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna.(HT File Photo)
The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna.(HT File Photo)
india news

Bihar’s IGIMS to hire detectives to check private practice of its doctors

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • A majority of the 300-odd faculty members the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly also practice privately, despite availing of non-practising allowance (NPA), which is 20% of their basic salary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
india news

After Kerala and Maharashtra, Punjab, MP among states reporting most Covid cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Following the rise in the cases, the Union health ministry has reiterated the importance of adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to break the chain of transmission
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP