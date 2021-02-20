Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the leaders of the ongoing farmers' agitation on Sunday to discuss the three contentious farm laws passed in September and other issues of concern for the cultivators, an official said. Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking a repeal of the legislation.

"The CM's [chief minister] meeting with the farmer leaders will take place over lunch at the Delhi Assembly on Sunday. The three farm laws and other related concerns will be discussed in the meeting," said the official on condition of anonymity.

In December last, during a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal tore copies of the three farm laws to mark his protest against the controversial legislation even as the assembly passed a resolution tabled by revenue minister Kailash Gahlot demanding that the Central government should repeal the laws immediately.

The Centre has maintained the three laws have been passed for the reform of the agriculture sector. But the protesting farmers fear that the laws will do away with agricultural markets, favour industrialists, affect prices of crops and bring down their income further.

The farmers unions and the Centre have had 11 rounds of talks so far. The Centre has even offered to put the laws on hold for 1.5 years, but the farmers are pushing for repeal of the new agricultural laws.

Replying in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly defended the laws and attacked the opposition for "misleading farmers". The PM again invited farmers for talks.



