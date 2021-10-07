No bail for Aryan Khan, sent to 14-day judicial custody in cruise rave party case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail in the cruise rave party case, as the metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday sent Aryan and seven others arrested with him to 14-day judicial custody. Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed an application for an interim bail soon after the verdict, which will be heard on Friday. Aryan Khan and seven other accused will be spending the night at NCB office as jail requires compulsory RT-PCR reports and vaccine details before admitting the inmates.

The Narcotics Control Bureau sought the custody of the arrested till October 11 claiming that the agency is making progress in the investigation and had recently arrested Achit and a foreign national in connection with the case. The lawyers of the arrested individually countered NCB's plea and made it clear that the investigation has not progressed much.

'Longest in custody': 5 points Aryan Khan said in court through lawyer

The court in its verdict rejected NCB's plea for custody and decided in favour of judicial custody. “As per the submissions made by the prosecution, they want to confront Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant with Achit Kumar who was arrested recently. I don't do not want to go into that aspect and discuss the fact that why despite a statement given on the first day itself, they arrested Achit now…Each remand cannot be given NCB custody going through the investigations. Considering of the past custody given. No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time was given to the agency,” the verdict said.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh who appeared from the NCB said the agency has made progress in the present case as it has intercepted organisers, suppliers named by the accused. Praying for an extension of the custody of the eight, including Aryan Khan, the Singh said the extension of their custody is needed to establish the entire operation of the gang.

One Achit Kumar who was arrested by the NCB in the same case has been sent to NCB custody till October 9. Achit was named as the supplier by Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and the NCB sought his custody to probe into the drug case further.

Contesting the prayer of the NCB that the custody of Aryan Khan and others need to be extended so that they can be confronted with Achit Kumar, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde asked the NCB why it has not been done so far. "If they have arrested someone (Achit) based on my statement, any senior officer will make him confront with me on the first day to ascertain if there is any association," Maneshinde said.

"The question of confronting me with someone cannot be the only ground to remand me to custody. Now they have arrested cruise organisers. Now conspiracy will be if I have any association with anyone else on the ship," Maneshinde said on behalf of Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan's lawyer also contested that the NCB does not require his client's custody as Aryan Khan was not interrogated in the last two days that he spent at NCB custody.