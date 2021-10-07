'Longest in custody': 5 points Aryan Khan said in court through lawyer

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Thursday said the investigation into the cruise rave party in connection with which his client has been arrested has not actually progressed from 6 gram of charas seized from Arbaaz to 2.6 gram of ganja seized from Arbaaz Merchant and Achit, respectively. The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday appealed for an extension of the custody of the eight arrested in the case to October 11 claiming that the agency is widening the probe and new revelations are being made every day. In particular, it mentioned the arrest of Achit, who was named as the supplier by both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. The agency said that it needs the custody of the arrested to crosscheck with Achit's statement.

Aryan Khan produced at court for bail hearing, NCB seeks custody till October 11

‘No progress in investigation’

Aryan Khan through his lawyer Maneshinde said that there has been no progress in the investigation though they are in custody since October 2. “I readily agreed to one-day remand first. In the second remand, they asked for seven days of custody. We were thinking the investigation will progress but nothing has happened,” Maneshinder said.

‘Called for glamour probably’

“I was called by a friend called Pratik Gaba who had co-ordinated and invited me. I don't know anybody else. I was called probably for glamour as I am from Bollywood,” Aryan Khan said explaining why he attended the party.

Aryan Khan arrest: Nawab Malik releases new videos, questions Wankhede

‘Chats with Pratik has no mention of rave party’

“There are series of chats between me and Pratik and none talks of rave party of consumption of drugs when we talk about the cruise event. Pratik is also a friend of Arbaaz and Arbaaz was invited by Pratik. I didn't cooperate with it,” Maneshinde said on behalf of Aryan.

‘Me and Arbaaz were not together’

Though Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant are friends, they did not attend the party together, Aryan claimed. “I reached the gate I saw Arbaaz as we knew each other so we spoke. There we meet NCB Officers. NCB officers asked me if I was carrying drugs. I said no. They searched me and found nothing. Later, they searched Arbaaz and I was asked to come to NCB Office. Arbaaz is a friend of mine, I don't deny friendship. He himself has said he came all alone to the spot. We didn't coordinate to come to the ship. I wasn't aware he is even coming,” Aryan said explaining how both of them were there at the rave party.

‘Longest in custody’

“Achit is the only person they want to confront with me now they could have done yesterday. They can do it anytime. I am available, even later. They have everything from me, now, phone, chats. They have not interrogated me for the last two nights. They want to reach the main accused but they can't keep me in custody till then. I haven't seen the head of the cartel. We have been longest in the custody. NCB investigation has not progressed from 6 grams of Charas seized from Arbaaz to 2.6 grams of ganja seized from Achit,” Maneshinde said on behalf of Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following the NCB's raid on a cruise party. On October 4, they were refused bail for the sake of investigation into the case.