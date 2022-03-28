Aryan Khan case: NCB seeks 90 more days to file charges in drugs-on-cruise case

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday sought an extension of 90 more days to file a chargesheet in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case that involved Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NCB filed a plea for extension before the Mumbai sessions court saying it needed more time to investigate the matter.

The NCB is supposed to file a chargesheet in a case within 180 days of the FIR, and for the October 2021 Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, their deadline is April 2.

The narcotics watchdog earlier said that they would question some "independent" witnesses and accused, apart from its own officials involved in the case.

Also Read | Aryan Khan case was politically motivated to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, says this actor

The agency’s Delhi-based SIT, probing the case, was expected to file a chargesheet by the end of the month. The case has multiple links, including with those who are in jail and those out on bail, and further forensic examination of gadgets may be required to complete the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On media reports claiming non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan, NCB’s deputy director general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said they were “not true” and were just "speculation and nothing else".

"These statements were not cross-checked with the NCB before being published. Investigation is not yet completed and it is premature to say anything at this stage," Singh, who is also the head of the SIT, had said in a statement.

Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and several others were arrested on October 3 last year following overnight raids on a cruiseliner operated by the Cordelia company that was berthed at the international cruise terminal at the Green Gate in Mumbai.

Drugs like cocaine, mephedrone, charas, hydroponic weed and MDMA (ecstasy) and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were reportedly seized by the agency after the raids on the cruise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)