As Maharashtra cases rise, Goa mulls new SOPs, says health minister
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said he would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to deliberate on steps to contain any fallout.
He told PTI new standard operating procedures could be created for the state, adding that the decision would be taken after his meeting with the CM.
He, however, did not elaborate on what the new SOPs may be.
A spike in cases in some districts in Maharashtra has led to a fresh round of local-level lockdown and night curfew there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in road accident in Himachal's Mandi, CM announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius on last leg of 2-nation tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Maharashtra cases rise, Goa mulls new SOPs, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra gram panchayat elections concludes with 81.78% voting in fourth phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape for Kamal Nath, Congress leaders after lift in Indore hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Agriculture minister Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4,070 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi will visit Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement process with China complete after 9 rounds of talks: Rajnath Singh
- Singh added that China has agreed to withdraw from the territory it has encroached.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence
- The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1
- The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
- India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox