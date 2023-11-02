As Mahua Moitra appears before Parliament panel, Jai Anant says, 'Not afraid of anybody'

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai whom Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra called 'her jilted ex' said he is not scared of anybody and won't get bullied by anyone. If somebody is trying to alter the narrative by trying to play the victim, the whole country is watching, Jai Anant said as Mahua Moitra reached Parliament to record her statement before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is probing the allegations of 'cash for question' against the Lok Sabha MP -- brought by Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Apart from the 'cash for questions' case, Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant are fighting another battle -- over the custody of Henry, a rottweiler. Both of them claimed Henry -- the dog the duo bought when they were in a relationship -- had been kidnapped by the other party after their break up.

In the last few days, Mahua Moitra appeared in some television interviews where she came clean about giving her Parliament login to Darshan Hiranandani so that the industrialist's office staff could help Mahua in typing the questions. Mahua Moitra claimed it is no threat to security as the Parliament login credentials are not secret -- the team members of every MP have access to it. Mahua claimed she herself accessed it from abroad countering the allegation of login from Dubai. There was no exchange of cash, Mahua Moitra claimed adding that only a scarf, a few make-up items were given to her by Darshan whom she knew for a long time -- even before becoming an MP.

Mahua Moitra said because of their personal acrimony over Henry, Jai Anant Dehadrai went to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in an attempt to frame Mahua. No other BJP leaders entertained him but Dubey as Moitra accused Dubey of faking his PhD degree, Mahua said.

