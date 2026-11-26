The Centre on Thursday asked for Parliament to be reconvened for four days from November 30 to transact "essential government business". The announcement has revived attention to a fight that ended in a rare defeat for the government in April this year. That month, a constitution amendment bill to expand the Lok Sabha and fast-track 33% reservation for women failed to get the required two-thirds majority in the Lower House.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi at the Parliament premises. (ANI/Representative) more less

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The ruling alliance had called the Opposition anti-women after the bill failed. Union home minister Amit Shah singled out four parties in a post on X. "The Congress, TMC, DMK, and Samajwadi Party did not allow the passage of the essential Constitution Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Rejecting the bill that would grant 33% reservation to women, celebrating it, and raising victory cries over it is truly reprehensible and beyond imagination," he wrote. Follow live updates on Parliament's special sitting here.

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"I want to tell them that this insult to Nari Shakti will not stop here; it will travel far and wide. The opposition will have to face the 'wrath of women' not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but at every level, in every election, and at every place," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Rijiju called the outcome "very unfortunate". "They have lost a chance. The resolution to provide respect and rights to women under PM Modi's leadership will continue, and we will provide it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rijiju called the outcome "very unfortunate". "They have lost a chance. The resolution to provide respect and rights to women under PM Modi's leadership will continue, and we will provide it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On the floor, Shah had made a last-minute offer to write a 50% proportional rise in seats for all states into the bill. "If I return to the House in an hour with a revised copy of the bill carrying the 50% guarantee, will you support the bill?" he asked. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rebuffed him, saying the Opposition did not trust the government.

After the vote, NDA members chanted slogans against the Opposition in the House. Women members protested in the Parliament premises with placards and chanted "sharam karo [be ashamed]".

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Also Read: NDA lawmakers put travel on hold hours before govt moved to reconvene Parliament

The Opposition said it supported women's reservation but opposed tying it to delimitation. "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political structure," said Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"This was not about women's reservation but democracy. We can never agree to linking delimitation with women's reservation. It was not possible that this bill would pass. This is a big win for democracy in our country," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin presented the result as a victory for southern states. "The bill that came against Tamil Nadu has been defeated in Parliament is the news we got now. This victory is just a trailer," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had assured the House that each state's share of seats would not be disturbed. Opposition parties replied that the assurances were only verbal and did not appear in the text of the bills. They also accused the government of holding no consultations and of calling the sitting in the middle of the election campaigns in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. They questioned the Centre's intent on the caste census and argued that the quota should come only after that census, warning that backward classes and Dalits would otherwise lose out. They also asked why reservation could not be implemented with the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

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Reserving a third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been contentious since the Constituent Assembly debates. Attempts to pass it were repeatedly thwarted in the 1990s and 2000s by opposition from regional parties. In 2010, the bill passed the Rajya Sabha but stalled in the Lok Sabha. In 2023, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed with near-unanimity, tying the rollout of the quota to a fresh census and delimitation. The April bills were the government's attempt to break that link.