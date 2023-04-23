As Rahul vacates bungalow, Kharge slams Centre: ‘Dictatorial govt happy to snatch…’

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who was disqualified as MP after a conviction in a defamation case - vacated his official Tughlaq Lane bungalow on Saturday, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that while Gandhi's house is “gone”, his “spirit to fight for truth can't be vacated”. He also slammed the Centre by calling it a “dictatorial government”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

“We are the Congress party. The entire country is our home and India lives in our homes. A dictatorial government is happy to snatch his home under a conspiracy. Rahul Gandhi's official residence has gone but not the urge in his heart to fight for the truth. That urge can never be erased or vacated,” Kharge tweeted in Hindi on Saturday night.

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark. He was first allotted the government bungalow after he won from Amethi in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

As he vacated the bungalow and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, Rahul said that he was paying the “price for speaking the truth”. “The people of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years. I want to thank them. There is a price for speaking the truth these days. Whatever the cost, I will pay it,” he said.

He added, “I have no problem even if it has been snatched away from me. This house was given to me by the people of India. I will stay with the former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) at 10 Janpath for some time and then find some other way.”

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders also hit out at the ruling government.

“This country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul who resides in the hearts of people. Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house. #MeraGharAapkaGhar,” the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle.