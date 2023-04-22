Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow; Congress leaders react: ‘In our hearts’

As Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP after a conviction in a defamation case, vacates his official 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow on Saturday, the Congress and several of its leaders extended support to their former party president with a hashtag campaign "#MeraGharAapkaGhar" on social media. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had moved out all his belongings from his official residence on Friday, with reports claiming that he would hand over the bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Saturday.

The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his "Modi surname" remark.

The former Congress chief had on April 14 shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence.

“This country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul who resides in the hearts of people. Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house. #MeraGharAapkaGhar,” the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi for his “exemplary gesture”, party MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, Today @RahulGandhi vacates his home at TughlaqLane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat’s order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal &the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules. #Respect."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said while Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence today, his goal and destination are much higher than a house.

“A house is not made of four walls and a cement roof. Home is a feeling - of peace, of peace, of love. And when crores of people open the doors of their hearts and homes for you, then what is the point! No one can scare, no one can silence this satyagrahi of truth because he is ready to pay any cost. #MeraGharAapkaGhar A small proof of this country's love for you Rahul ji,” she tweeted.

Another party spokesperson Salman Anees Soz said, “Dear @RahulGandhi: I don’t have a home in Delhi but you know that my home in Kashmir is your home too. I can say without hesitation that millions of Kashmiris will welcome you in their homes since you are one of us and on the side of truth and justice.”

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said “they may evict you from a house, but you will always have a place in all our homes and hearts”.

“We know that such episodes won’t deter you from raising the voice of the people and speak truth to power! The whole country today is saying #MeraGharAapkaGhar in one voice!” the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has been living in the bungalow for nearly two decades.

After shifting his office, he started living with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence, the sources said.

A Surat court on March 23 had convicted Gandhi of defamation and given him two-year sentence, leading to his disqualification. He had challenged the magisterial court order in the sessions court in Surat which rejected his appeal to set aside the conviction which would have paved the way for his reinstatement as MP.

The party has said the sessions court order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court next week.

