As rainfall pounds parts of Tamil Nadu, districts shut schools and colleges

A number of districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Theni, Tuticorin and Dindigul, have announced closure of schools for the day in the wake of very rainfall in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcements about the same were made by the respective district collectors late on Wednesday night.

In Chennai, a war room has been set up at the civic body office for corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, has issued a red alert and predicted extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday in the capital and adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts due to a low pressure that has formed around the coast.

Also read | Tamil Nadu seeks ₹2,629 crore rain relief, central team to assess damage

Also, very heavy rainfall is expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, the IMD said, adding remaining districts may see light to moderate downpour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather office further advised fishermen against venturing into the sea. "Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN and south Andhra from November 18 onwards," a senior official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 14 people have lost their lives in the southern state due to the recent heavy spell. Besides, massive flooding and waterlogging were witnessed in several areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON