As salons and beauty parlours open in Maharashtra, officials say spike in Covid-19 cases likely by July 15

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 14:41 IST

Salons and beauty parlours opened up across Maharashtra on Sunday after more than three months even as the state witnessed a spike in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) over the last four days.

The Maharashtra government had on late Thursday allowed salons and beauty parlours to reopen in the state with certain riders. As per the guidelines, the establishments can carry out select services like haircut, hair dyeing, waxing, threading, among others, excluding skin-related services.

The state government has also made it mandatory for employees to wear protective gear such as gloves, aprons and masks.



Salon owners in Mumbai said they are allowing customers with prior appointments.

“We have started our operations with all safety precautions, however, customers can come only with prior appointment. The appointment is being given one day in advance,” a salon owner said.

“We will also soon issue guidelines in form of safety precautions that salon owners are expected to take in Mumbai,” an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Maharashtra recorded 5,318 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday—the fourth day in a row that the state saw a record single-day jump in infections and the second consecutive day of more than 5,000 cases.

Additionally, the state reconciled 1,050 cases from all districts and municipal corporations between March 9 and June 7, taking its tally to 159,133.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,402 new Covid-19 cases and 675 old cases, which were reconciled, taking its day’s total to 2,077—the highest number of cases reported in a day in the city.

“Maharashtra is behind Mumbai and it will peak somewhere around July 15. In Mumbai, the cases might have plateaued but it has not yet in Maharashtra. However, we are in a better situation now, our recovery rate is good, social distancing is good, quarantining is better and further, it will all depend on how we will unlock,” Dr Shashank Joshi, Maharashtra Covid-19 task force member, said while speaking to HT earlier this week.

The state recorded 167 fatalities on Saturday, taking the toll to 7,273. The case fatality rate (CFR) in the state stands at 4.57%. Of the deaths reported in the state on Saturday, 86 occurred in the past 48 hours and 81 deaths were from before that.

These include five in Jalgaon, four in Dhule, two each in Ahmednagar and Nashik, one each in Vasai-Virar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalna and Latur, data from the state health department revealed.

Mumbai recorded 41 new fatalities in the past 48 hours, while 64 fatalities from earlier weeks were reconciled, taking the city’s death toll to 4,284.

The situation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to remain grim with a further rise in cases in the satellite cities around Mumbai. Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivli continued to record a surge in cases.

Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivli recorded their highest single-day spikes of 410 and 514 new cases, respectively. Navi Mumbai recorded 164 new cases, Thane district recorded 235 new cases. Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar recorded 110 and 170 new cases, respectively.

“Not only Mumbai, but we also need to control the number of cases in MMR. The economy of Mumbai is dependent on MMR, and there is a lot of travelling between Mumbai and MMR. Hence, we also need to have control over the cases being reported in the MMR region,” Dr Joshi had said earlier.

The MMR region including satellite cities neighbouring Mumbai constitutes over 70% of the total cases and deaths in the whole of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, 4,430 patients were discharged on Saturday across the state, taking the total number of discharged people to 84,245. The state’s recovery rate is 52.94% and its active case tally stands at 67,600.

Maharashtra has so far tested 896,874 samples and has a positivity rate of 17.74%. Currently, 565,161 people are in home quarantine and 36,925 people are in institutional quarantine.