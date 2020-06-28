e-paper
Prior appointments, hygiene guidelines must as salons, parlours reopen in Maharashtra today

Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours in Maharashtra have been mandated to entertain customers with prior appointments and putting up the notice describing the rules prominently in the premises.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 07:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Salon employees wear PPE kits to attend customers at salon in Mumbai on Saturday.
Salon employees wear PPE kits to attend customers at salon in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
         

Barbershops, salons and beauty parlours will reopen in Maharashtra on Sunday after more than three months of shutdown as the state government allowed them to function under the fourth phase of its Mission Begin Again.

An order issued late on Thursday stated that the barbershops, salons and beauty parlours in 19 municipal corporations earmarked as red zones, will open from Sunday.

India’s worst-hit state has reported 152,765 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 7,106 people have died so far.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till June 30 and issued directives to ease restrictions under Mission Begin Again.

Here’s what you will have to keep in mind:

* Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours have been mandated to entertain customers with prior appointments and putting up the notice describing the rules prominently in the premises.

* As per the guidelines, the establishments can carry out select services like haircut, hair dyeing, waxing, threading, among others, excluding skin-related services.

* The state government has also made it mandatory for employees to wear protective gear such as gloves, aprons and masks.

* All workstations must be sanitised after every service and all common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours.

* The guidelines suggest salon owners must use disposal towels and napkins for customers.

* Sterilisation and sanitisation of non-disposable items every time has also been made compulsory.

