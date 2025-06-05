Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan for diverting foreign aid to army, not public welfare

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, said the funds given to Pakistan by countries like Saudi Arabia and the IMF are being used by the Pakistani Army, and not being used for public welfare. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan for misusing IMF, Saudi Arabia funds(ANI)

He said the Indian government must now work to get Pakistan back on the FATF grey list.

Speaking to ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "All of us have tried our best...we had come from different parts of the country. In Saudi Arabia, we were told that, in 2022, Saudi Arabia had given $2 billion and renewed a loan of $30 million recently. The IMF is giving $2 billion. We had requested and explained to them the monitoring of all these funds. This money is going to the Pakistani Army. This money is not being used to develop the people of Pakistan...hopefully, it is now the responsibility of our government to bring Pakistan back to the FATF grey list."

He further added that all countries were worried about terrorism. He also said that they reminded them that Pakistan claims its false bogey of being a Muslim country, while 240 million Muslims are living peacefully in India.

"All these countries were definitely worried about terrorism...we reminded them that Pakistan claims its false bogey of being a Muslim country. I reminded them at many places that, 240 million Muslims are living in India, so this argument of Pakistan is completely wrong...we gave them the exact scenario of what happened in Pahalgam and how people were shot dead based on their religion by the terrorists from Pakistan...we hope that Pakistan will be brought back into FATF (grey list)...India has a very strong case against Pakistan," Owaisi said.

Owaisi also responded to Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Operation Sindoor, in which Gandhi had questioned US President Donald Trump's interference in the matter.

He said that his party is competent enough to reply to him, but the information about the cessation of shelling and firing should have been announced by the Indian government, not the US President.

"His party is competent enough to reply to him. But, my initial reaction after the cessation of shelling and firing was that our government should have announced that cessation, not the US President, because he is not the political head of our country. That has been my stand and that continues to be my stand...I am proud of my defence forces for what they have done...I hope that in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the government will have a debate on Pahalgam. We must fix the accountability for the Pahalgam incident. If the Modi government says tomorrow that it is a very sensitive issue and can't be debated. Then the rules and procedure of the Parliament allow the government to discuss a sensitive subject in camera," Owaisi said.

He also said that there should be a discussion on the Pahalgam attack in the forthcoming monsoon session of parliament.

"In this forthcoming monsoon session, we must have a debate on Pahalgam (attack). Why was there a security lapse? Who is accountable for it? What is our deterrence policy? This will be our main demand in the forthcoming monsoon session", Owaisi said.

The delegation, led by Panda, included BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak and Rekha Sharma; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu and Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

During their visit, the delegation briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, highlighting the broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. (ANI)