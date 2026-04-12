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Asha Bhosle was never just a voice but a presence

Each time Asha Bhosle sang, something unseen was summoned, an alchemy of sur and soul that refused to belong to time

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:56 pm IST
By Muzaffar Ali
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Asha Bhosle’s passing is not merely a national loss. For me, it is a silence that echoes too closely. Asha Bhosle was never just a voice; she was a presence. One that entered a moment and made it eternal. Voices fade, but hers has only retreated into a deeper chamber of memory, where it will continue to resonate for those who have known longing through song.

Singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai. (AP/File)

Each time she sang, something unseen was summoned, an alchemy of sur and soul that refused to belong to time. When I approached her for ‘Umrao Jaan’, with Khayyam shaping the music and Shahryar giving it language, to inhabit the world of Rekha, she sensed immediately that this was not a recording; it was a reckoning.

She understood she would have to move beyond craft, to become the voice of a civilisation that once lived in tehzeeb, in restraint, in unspoken ache. She gave Lucknow a permanence that cinema had long denied it. In an industry often without a sense of place, she created one.

To bring her into Awadh was not a direction but an invocation. The only distant echo was Begum Akhtar. Yet even that was not imitation, but inheritance. Both carried that rare, unnameable gift, the ability to dissolve and become. She knew this instinctively.

(As told to Meena Iyer)

 
umrao jaan hindi cinema asha bhosle
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