Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP govt over Morbi tragedy: ‘Exposed misgovernance’

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi that claimed 135 lives. The veteran Congress leader - who will be his party's observer for the Assembly election next month in the BJP-ruled state - said the tragedy had 'exposed the misgovernance of the BJP's 27-year rule...'

"BJP has been ruling Gujarat for the last 27 years but this bridge collapse incident in Morbi has exposed their misgovernance. Before this incident, deaths due to the hooch tragedy (in Botad) and handling of the coronavirus pandemic exposed the BJP government," he said.

Gehlot also demanded a special commission - to be led by a retired or sitting High Court judge - to investigate the tragic incident. "It is surprising no such inquiry has been set up by the state government yet. As a result, the High Court has taken suo moto cognisance today. I demand a commission, under a sitting or retired HC judge, be set up so victims get justice."

The Gujarat High Court has sought a report from the state government and has issued a notice to officials, including those from the Home and Urban Housing departments, as well as municipal officials from the Morbi district and from the State Human Rights Commission.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri directed that the report should be submitted to the court by November 14.

On Saturday Gehlot slammed the Gujarat government as 'corrupt'.

The bridge collapsed last week due to overcrowding. Initial inquiries have established it opened without proper clearances and certification. Among the dead were over 40 children.

(With inputs from agencies)