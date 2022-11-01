Home / India News / China's Xi expresses grief over Morbi bridge collapse: ‘Sincere sympathy…’

China's Xi expresses grief over Morbi bridge collapse: ‘Sincere sympathy…’

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Leaders around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, US President Joe Biden and others, extended their condolences in the tragic incident.

China's President Xi Jinping (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping (AFP)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday shared a message with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressing his condolences over the deadly bridge collapse in Morbi town of Gujarat. The death toll in the accident rose to 135 as rescue operations entered the third day.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathy to their families and the injured,” Xi was quoted by state broadcaster CCTV, as reported by Reuters.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, addressing a presser in Beijing, said that they were aware of the incident about the hanging bridge. “We have taken note of what happened. We mourn for the loss of lives and extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who were injured in the accident,” he had said.

Leaders around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, US President Joe Biden and others, have extended their condolences in the tragic incident.

The 100-year-old bridge collapsed on Sunday evening due to excessive weight from overcrowding. During investigation it was also found the bridge had reopened to the public without proper fitness certificate and clearances. Hundreds of people were injured in the incident. The authorities have said nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bridge collapse gujarat xi jinping + 1 more
bridge collapse gujarat xi jinping

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out