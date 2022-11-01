China's Xi expresses grief over Morbi bridge collapse: ‘Sincere sympathy…’

China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday shared a message with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressing his condolences over the deadly bridge collapse in Morbi town of Gujarat. The death toll in the accident rose to 135 as rescue operations entered the third day.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathy to their families and the injured,” Xi was quoted by state broadcaster CCTV, as reported by Reuters.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, addressing a presser in Beijing, said that they were aware of the incident about the hanging bridge. “We have taken note of what happened. We mourn for the loss of lives and extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who were injured in the accident,” he had said.

Leaders around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, US President Joe Biden and others, have extended their condolences in the tragic incident.

The 100-year-old bridge collapsed on Sunday evening due to excessive weight from overcrowding. During investigation it was also found the bridge had reopened to the public without proper fitness certificate and clearances. Hundreds of people were injured in the incident. The authorities have said nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for.