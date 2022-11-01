Home / India News / Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: One more person succumbs at hospital, death toll rises to 135, ANI reports
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 09:18 AM IST

Gujarat cable bridge collapse LIVE, November 1, 2022: Nine people, including two managers of Oreva firm that has been maintaining the bridge for 15 years and was responsible for the renovation it underwent recently, have been arrested so far.

Rescuers load life jackets onto boats before conducting a search operation after a suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi town in Gujarat, India. (REUTERS/Stringer)
Rescuers load life jackets onto boats before conducting a search operation after a suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi town in Gujarat, India. (REUTERS/Stringer)
ByHT News Desk

More than 130 people were killed and many are still feared missing after a 143-year-old cable suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge, which underwent a six-month-long renovation and was reopened for public on October 26, was carrying 400-500 people at the time of the accident - thrice its capacity. Multiple teams of the SDRF, NDRF, Army and IAF, among others, have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operation in the Machchuu river over which the bridge suspended.

Now, new details have emerged that have put Gujarat-based electrical appliances manufacturing firm Oreva at the centre of everything. The company has been maintaining the bridge for 15 years, and was responsible for the repair work and renovation of it. Nine people, including two managers of Oreva, have been arrested so far over the accident. Morbi chief security officer Sandeep Singh Jhala said that Oreva was probably not issued a fitness certificate to reopen the bridge. “They did not give us any information that they were reopening the bridge,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters. Besides, ticketing clerks, security guards and contractors have been held. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that people were simply entering the bridge, with no one stopping them, despite the requirement of tickets. Overcrowding and negligence have come out to be the primary areas of focus in the tragedy.

Gujarat government has formed a five-member committee to look into the matter and find out the lapses in the repair work and renovation of the bridge. Experts from Gandhinagar Forensic Lab has taken samples of the material used for the renovation, and they are expected to submit a report to the committee in a few days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 01, 2022 09:17 AM IST

    Death toll rises to 135 after one more person succumbs at hospital

    One more person succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning at the Morbi district hospital, thereby taking the death toll in the bridge collapse incident to 135. District collector told ANI that as many as 14 persons remain hospitalised, and one person is still reported to be missing, with search underway for him.

  • Nov 01, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    Search and rescue ops resume

    Rescue teams of NDRF, Indian Coast Guard and Navy, among others, have resumed the relief work in Morbi. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Coast Guard personnel riding on boats before a diver from their team jumps into the Machchuu river to look for trapped individuals and bodies.

  • Nov 01, 2022 08:03 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Morbi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in his home state of Gujarat, will visit Morbi to take stock of the situation, in the afternoon.

