In Gujarat bridge collapse, SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 11:34 AM IST

More than 130 people died in the incident.

Rescuers conduct search operation after a suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)
BySwati Bhasin | Reported by Utkarsh Anand

In the Gujarat bridge collapse incident, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a court-monitored judicial inquiry. The top court would hear the plea on November 14. The PIL has been filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari.

More than 130 people have died after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening. Among those who have died are over 40 children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who arrived in his home state on Sunday - would be visiting the accident site on Tuesday afternoon. He held a high-level meeting on Monday evening along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other top officials to review the situation.

The 233 metres-long suspension bridge collapsed when a large number of weekend visitors had gathered on Sunday evening amid festive celebrations. Overcrowding and lapses in repair work are believed to be the main causes behind the accident. It has turned out to be one of the worst disasters in recent times. The bridge had opened just a few days ago following repairs and the manufacturing firm - Oreva group - which was tasked with maintenance is now under scanner.

The state government has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident. On Monday, nine people - including two employees of the Oreva Group - were arrested.

Meanwhile, as the incident comes ahead of the state polls, the opposition has been demanding a deeper investigation. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said a panel - under the supervision of a retired judge - should be formed for the probe.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

supreme court gujarat
