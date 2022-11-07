In Gujarat bridge collapse, HC seeks report from state within a week
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:21 PM IST
The Morbi bridge collapse had killed over 130 people.
The Gujarat High Court has taken a suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident, issuing a notice to the state government officials including the Home Department, Urban Housing department, the Morbi Municipality, and the State Human Rights Commission. The high court has sought a report from the state, within a week, on the accident in Morbi that claimed more than 130 lives. Among those who had died were more than 40 children.
