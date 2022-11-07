Home / India News / In Gujarat bridge collapse, HC seeks report from state within a week

In Gujarat bridge collapse, HC seeks report from state within a week

Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:21 PM IST

The Morbi bridge collapse had killed over 130 people.

Rescuers in boats search the Machchu river next to the bridge that collapsed in Morbi. (AP)
ByHT News Desk

The Gujarat High Court has taken a suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident, issuing a notice to the state government officials including the Home Department, Urban Housing department, the Morbi Municipality, and the State Human Rights Commission. The high court has sought a report from the state, within a week, on the accident in Morbi that claimed more than 130 lives. Among those who had died were more than 40 children.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

