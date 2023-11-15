Ashok Gehlot's ‘dignity’ attack at PM Modi over ‘moorkh’ jab at Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi lowered the dignity of his post by calling Rahul Gandhi 'moorkhon ke sardar' (the leader of stupid people). He said the Prime Minister's jibe at the Congress stalwart was "very unfortunate".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow, in Ranchi, Tuesday.(PTI)

"It is very unfortunate. The Prime Minister's post holds dignity...The more it is criticised, the less it is. If a man holds a position of dignity but says things like this, what can you expect from him?" Gehlot said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi as the latter will become the prime minister of the country in 2024.

"Rahul Gandhi is now popular across the country and the BJP is going to lose the Assembly elections in five states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram). He (PM Modi) knows that he (Rahul Gandhi) will be the PM in 2024 and that is why he is afraid," he added.

Kota: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Shanti Kumar Dhariwal in Kota. (Ashok Gehlot's X account)

On Tuesday, PM Modi called Gandhi the leader of stupid people over the latter's remark that Indians mostly use China-made mobile phones.

"Yesterday, a Congress's wise man was saying that the people of the country only have made in China mobile. Arre 'moorkhon ke sardar', which world do you live in? Congress leaders are afflicted with the mental disease of ignoring India's achievements. I wonder what foreign glasses they have worn that they are not able to see in India," he said without directly naming Gandhi.

He also claimed India was the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

What Rahul Gandhi had said

In an election rally on Monday, Gandhi claimed that his party wanted to make India a manufacturing giant.

"You see behind your mobile phone's back, your shirt, your shoes -- you will find 'Made in China' written there. Have you seen behind the camera and shirts ‘made in Madhya Pradesh’ tags? This is what we want to do," he said.

On Tuesday, in a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi claimed PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah stole the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

