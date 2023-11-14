'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi over 'Made in China' remark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched his most strongly worded attack at the Congress in the ongoing election season, as he called Rahul Gandhi 'moorkhon ke sardar' (the leader of stupid people) over the latter's remark that mobile phones in India were mostly ‘made in China’. Saying that India now exports mobile phones worth over ₹1 lakh crore, he said Congress leaders were afflicted with the mental disease of ignoring India's achievement. Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI file photos)

"Yesterday, a Congress's wise man was saying that the people of the country only have made in China mobile. Arre 'moorkhon ke sardar', which world do you live in? Congress leaders are afflicted with the mental disease of ignoring India's achievements. I wonder what foreign glasses they have worn that they are not able to see in India," he said without directly naming Gandhi.

He claimed India was the second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi, Amit Shah ‘stole’ government, ‘purchased’ Congress MLAs

"When the Congress was in power, India's manufacturing of mobile phones was under ₹20000 crore. Today, India's industry has grown to over ₹3.5 lakh crore. India is also exporting mobile phones worth ₹1 lakh crore," he added.

What Rahul Gandhi said on Monday

Gandhi, one of the foremost critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's policies, said in an election rally on Monday that his party wants to make India a manufacturing hub.

"You see behind your mobile phone's back, your shirt, your shoes -- you will find 'Made in China' written there. Have you seen behind the camera and shirts ‘made in Madhya Pradesh’ tags? This is what we want to do," he said.

PM Modi says Congress will be uprooted in Madhya Pradesh

On Tuesday, PM Modi, in another rally in the state, said the storm of people will uproot the Congress from Madhya Pradesh.

"I can see a large number of people attending this meeting with many of them standing out in the sun as the arrangements made for the rally fell a little short as compared to the turnout. A storm is blowing in the state that will uproot Congress's 'tambu' (tent) in the state," he said.

He also accused the Congress of looting the state during its tenure in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of "stealing" the government after having purchased Congress MLAs. He was referring to the Congress rebellion of 2020 that toppled the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.

"Five years back, all of you elected the Congress party to the government. You did not elect BJP but the Congress party. After that, BJP leaders -- Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Amit Shah -- purchased MLAs and stole the elected government of Madhya Pradesh," he said in a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

With inputs from agencies

