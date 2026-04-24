...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ashok Lahiri, Bengal BJP MLA and ex-CEA, to become Niti Aayog vice-chairman

A member of the current Bengal assembly from Balurghat — but not contesting the ongoing elections — Lahiri has served as the 12th Chief Economic Adviser

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 11:04 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Outgoing West Bengal BJP MLA and economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri has been chosen to become the next vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, people familiar with the matter told HT on Friday. This will make him effectively the chief of the government think tank as the chairpersonship is held by the Prime Minister by default. He will replace Suman Bery.

Ashok Lahiri is currently a BJP MLA in West Bengal. (Photo: X)

In addition, Gobardhan Das, also a Bengali, is set to become a new member of the policy.

These two names being picked for the post — formal appointments awaited — come at a time when the BJP is in a pitched battle with the ruling TMC of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal.

A member of the current Bengal assembly from Balurghat — but not contesting the ongoing elections — Lahiri has served as the 12th Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India.

Who is Ashok Lahiri

Lahiri, an alumnus of the economics department at Presidency University, Kolkata, has held research, teaching or leadership positions at the Delhi School of Economics, the Asian Development Bank, Bandhan Bank, and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Ashok Lahiri was appointed Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India (CEA) by the PM-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in December 2002, when BJP's Atal Bihari Vajpayee was PM.

He demitted that office in June 2007, serving around three quarters of his stint under the Congress-led UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

government appointment niti aayog
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Ashok Lahiri, Bengal BJP MLA and ex-CEA, to become Niti Aayog vice-chairman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.