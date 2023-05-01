Projection mapping at iconic locations to celebrate 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the ministry of culture organised at least 13 projection mapping shows on theme “nation-building” at iconic locations across the nation to celebrate 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly program “Mann Ki Baat”.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the ministry of culture organised at least 13 projection mapping shows (Twitter/@AmritMahotsav)

According to the ministry, the 13 iconic sites included Red Fort and Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, Sun Temple in Odisha, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu, Gateway of India in Mumbai, Navratnagarh Fort in Jharkhand, Ramnagar Fort in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, Rang Ghar in Assam, the Residency building in Lucknow, Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat, and Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan.

These shows featured inspirational stories of ordinary Indians, cultural heritage, and celebrated the nation’s progress.

The ASI via its Twitter handle also posted a series of photos of the projection mapping shows which were open to the public free of cost and attendees were captured watching Mann Ki Baat episodes.

Notably, a laser show at the Rang Ghar, an Ahom-era amphitheatre in Assam’s Sivasagar district drew massive criticism after religious symbols were shown in projections. The episode led to protests from political leaders and groups who expressed displeasure over the display of different religious symbols.

Sivasagar district deputy commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav said that it was just a ‘misunderstanding’ after hundreds of locals took to the street and staged protests on Saturday holding placards against the laser show and chanting slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state government on Friday.

PM Modi’s radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completed its 100th episode on Sunday and it was broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The episode received massive praise after the completion of the 100th episode and Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that through the broadcast, the prime minister crafts messages that venture into the nooks and corners of the nation and build bridges between the people and the government.

Meanwhile, just ahead of the airing of the program, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at PM Modi and the Central government.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: “Today is FekuMaster Special. The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun Ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organizations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc.”

The 100th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat was heard by thousands of BJP workers, and dozens of leaders who gathered at several venues across the country to celebrate.

In the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited his monthly radio broadcast for allowing him to stay connected with people without the impediments of protocol and security.