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ASI unearths Vijayanagara-era temple near Hampi in Karnataka

K. Ramakrishna Reddy, Archaeological Superintendent of the ASI Hampi circle inspected the site and confirmed all recovered sculptures will be preserved

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:59 pm IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discovered a buried Vijayanagara-era temple near the Hazara Rama Temple in Hampi, Karnataka, unearthing a buried Vijayanagara-era temple featuring rare elephant sculptures and a brick-built shikhara.

Group of Monuments at Hampi. (UNESCO)

The discovery occurred near the southern gate wall of the Hazara Rama Temple during ongoing restoration work. The buried structure measures 4.30metres by 4.25metres.

The visible structures include a brick-built shikhara and the top of a sanctum sanctorum. ASI officials speculate walls over 10feet high may still be intact underground, pointing to an entire ancient temple that survived centuries of burial since the fall of the Vijayanagara empire in 1565.

The structure has been tentatively identified as a Jain temple, though further excavation will confirm this.

K. Ramakrishna Reddy, Archaeological Superintendent of the ASI Hampi circle inspected the site and confirmed all recovered sculptures will be preserved and restored.

Also Read:Lessons from Hampi for the tourism sector

“This will help reopen the pages of the Vijayanagara empire’s past glory,” said V. Virupakshi, state general secretary of the State Tourist Guides Association.

 
hampi jain temple karnataka
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