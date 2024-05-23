Portion of Virupaksha temple caves indue to heavy rain in Hampi, says ASI

One of the pavilions on the Rathbeedi of Hampi’s Virupaksha temple collapsed on Tuesday night, an official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said. The ASI has confirmed that one pavilion of the Rathbeedi of Hampi’s Virupaksha temple collapsed on Tuesday night. (HT)

The collapse has raised concerns about the stability of other pavilions in the area, many of which are reportedly in a precarious state.

Heavy rain lashed Hampi on Monday night, likely contributing to the collapse.

“The collapse occurred adjacent to a site where ASI was actively conducting restoration work on a row of mandapas on the left side of the temple,” Nihil Das, superintendent of ASI Hampi circle, told HT.

“I have received information that only one pavilion has collapsed, not three as initially reported. It is true that many of the pavilions are in a state of collapse. The ASI is conducting rehabilitation work step-by-step. However, we face limitations in funding and human resources, which constrains our ability to address all issues simultaneously. We are striving to preserve the monuments as they are.”

Das added that efforts are underway to restore the mantapas as early as possible, with plans to strengthen the 200-meter-long mantapa foundation.

Despite the ongoing efforts, local preservationists and community leaders are urging more proactive measures. “While it is commendable that rehabilitation work is being done, ASI should prioritise preventing the collapse of mantapas that are on the verge of collapse,” Vishwanatha, a local resident, said. “Once an ancient stone pavilion collapses, it cannot be rebuilt. Serious thought must be given to preserving the past glory of Hampi for future generations.”

Vishwanatha also pointed out ongoing issues with other parts of the site. “It has been a year since a small part of the basement at the Shiva temple collapsed, and it has not yet been repaired. The fallen stones have not been fixed.”

The collapse has sparked a renewed call for increased funding, resources, and strategic planning to protect Hampi’s heritage. As a UNESCO world heritage site, Hampi’s preservation is crucial not only for its historical and cultural significance but also for the thousands of tourists who visit the site each year, contributing to the local economy.