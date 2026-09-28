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‘Ask for PM Modi's resignation directly': Arvind Kejriwal to CJP amid protest call against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Arvind Kejriwal's remarks come after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned of nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down by September 26.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 20:19:04 IST
By HT News Desk
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Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has a message for the political pressure group Cockroach Janta Party — demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made the remarks during the interview session at the Pratidin Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made the remarks during the interview session at the Pratidin Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Speaking at a conclave of a news channel, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener said in a veiled remark that whatever Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar did was at “the behest of the boss".

“First, you demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Now you're demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. I say, go ahead and directly demand the boss's resignation. Everything is happening at his behest,” Kejriwal said during the conclave, a clip of which he shared on his X account with the same caption.

Deep Dive

Why is the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

The Cockroach Janta Party is demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation due to allegations of him removing 13 crore people from electoral rolls and allegedly acting under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is the significance of the Jail Bharo Andolan planned by the Cockroach Janta Party?

The Jail Bharo Andolan is a planned nationwide protest set for October 2 to demand accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, particularly following his alleged failure to address concerns about electoral practices.

How has Gyanesh Kumar's behavior been criticized by CJP members?

CJP members have criticized Gyanesh Kumar for exhibiting 'arrogance and impunity,' suggesting that his actions have diminished his ability to engage with the public and will lead to accountability from younger voters.
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Kejriwal's remarks come after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned of nationwide protests on October 2 if the CEC did not step down by September 26.

Also read: Non-cognisable report filed against Delhi minister Parvesh Verma over slap incident

The outcry against the CEC comes after allegations of dissent within the election commission over its practices and decisions that was reported by the Indian Express.

CJP had said it will launch the countrywide protest from Mumbai.

However, on Sunday, Dipke said the Mumbai Police has denied permission for launching its protest against Gyanesh Kumar in the city on October 2, following which, he warned that the CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti if their “right to protest” is denied.

Also read: ‘Life has humbled Gyanu’: CJP’s Saurav Das jibes at CEC Gyanesh Kumar as team plans Mumbai stir

“Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens’ voices are unacceptable," Dipke wrote in a post on X.

‘Ball now in our court’

On Monday, CJP's Ashutoh Ranka asserted that they will not back down from their demand of the CEC's resignation. He claimed that Kumar had removed the names of 13 crore people from electoral rolls and "defrauded" them. He also questioned why the BJP was "defending" Kumar over these allegations.

Also read: Ex-chief secretary’s revelations about Gyanesh Kumar “extremely serious”, CEC must step down: Keralam CM

"For 48 hours, the ball was in Kumar's court; now it is in CJP's court. We will start our nationwide protest on October 2, and we won't back down till he resigns. CJP is a platform which, if it gets involved in any matter, doesn't let go of it until we win," Ranka said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

‘CEC will be humbled by Gen Z’

CJP's co-convener Saurav Das said on Monday that Gyanesh Kumar, who enjoyed “arrogance and impunity”, would be “fully humbled” by the Gen Z.

“From walking with so much arrogance and impunity to not being able to leave his residence and cancelling Gen-Z engagements, life has humbled Gyanu. A lesson for other stooges too. Now the young-gen will ensure he is fully humbled,” Das said.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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