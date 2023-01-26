Ask for videoconferencing, says SC to lawyer body seeking HC bench in Himachal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a request by a lawyers’ body in Himachal Pradesh for a separate permanent high court bench at Dharamsala, while also urging lawyers to seek the facility of videoconferencing to prevent hassles of physically accessing courts.

“You can ask for the videoconferencing facility,” said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as it dismissed a plea filed by Kangra District Bar Association.

The lawyers’ body was asked to pursue its request for a separate bench of the HC with the chief justice on the administrative side. But the top court made it clear that this was not a matter to be dealt with by them via a writ petition filed under Article 32.

The lawyers body told the SC that prior to filing this petition, several representations addressed to the HC chief justice went futile. The petition stated that lawyers and litigants had to undertake an overnight journey to access the high court, which is situated in Shimla.

The bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, cited the example of the Orissa high court where the proactive efforts by the present chief justice S Muralidhar resulted in videoconferencing facilities being extended to all districts in the state.

“You pursue it with the chief justice on the administrative side,” the bench said.

The petition also challenged an order of September 26 issued by the state for the setting up additional courts. The court refused to entertain this plea as well, noting that additional courts will facilitate convenience for citizens.