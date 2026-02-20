Asked not to light cigarette at fuel pump, man sets bike afire with lighter in Raipur | On cam

Police Commissionerate Raipur shared a CCTV footage of the incident along with the update of their arrest and wrote on X, “ कानून के साथ खेल, तो जाओगे सीधा जेल [Whoever plays with law and order, will land in jail]”.

The two men reportedly reached the Sangita Fuels petrol pump near Karma Chowk in the Urla area at around 7:40 pm on February 18 to refuel their two-wheeler.

Police in Chhattisgarh Raipur arrested two men after one of them was seen torching their motorcycle at a petrol pump with a lighter he was using to light up a cigarette and was asked not to.

As the petrol pump employee began filling the tank, the man riding pillion got off and tried to light a cigarette while the other remained seated.

In a sudden turn of events, captured on the fuel pump's CCTV camera, the man standing moves his hand with the lighter towards the open tank of the bike, sparking fire instantly, seemingly after he was asked not to light the cigarette.

The video showed the man himself catching fire after the fuel pump worker pulled the hose away and turned off the main supply.

Based on CCTV evidence, the accused were identified as Dharmendra Singh of Birgaon, Urla, and Imran Quraishi of AHP Colony, NDTV reported.

After the fire was under control, the two men tried to run away, but the pump staff caught them and called the police, who later lodged a complaint. Urla Police arrested them and seized their motorcycle and the lighter used in the incident.

Urla inspector Rohit Mahelkar said a case has been registered under sections related to arson and endangering public safety. The investigation is underway.