Aspirational society is a treasure for any country: PM Modi on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to focus their resolutions to five major pledges to fulfil the country’s aspirations by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of its independence.

“Every citizen of the country is willing to see change but is not ready to wait for that. They want to see change happening in front of them. They are excited and keen to fulfil the aspirations that were treasured for 75 years,” PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech.

He said aspirational society is a treasure for any country and Indians from every corner, section and class have booming ambitions. He also said every government from the central to local level needs to address these aspirational societies.

He said the first pledge one should take is to work towards making India developed. The second pledge is to get rid of the sense of age-old enslavement. He said these pledges should be treated as lifeblood. The third pledge is to take pride in the country’s heritage. The fourth is to show complete unity within the citizens and the fifth pledge is to follow the responsibilities as a citizen.

“When resolutions are big, efforts will also be extensive,” he added.

There has been a collective awareness in the country, he said, referring to campaigns run to congratulate corona warriors and the coming together of people in hoisting national flags.